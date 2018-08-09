Hakka Chile Sauce
Active Time
5 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 2 tablespoons
Barbara Tropp
August 2018

In 2018, Food & Wine named this recipe one of our 40 best: This simple chile sauce is served with Hakka-Style Salt-Baked Chicken, but it’s great on all types of meat. The fruity-hot blend mixes with rice vinegar and a touch of sugar for a balanced, addictive flavor.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon Chinese chile sauce (such as Tso Hin Kee Chinese Chili Sauce) (see Note)
  • 1 tablespoon hot water
  • 1 teaspoon rice vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar

How to Make It

Step

Whisk together all ingredients in a small bowl until sugar dissolves. Let stand at least 15 minutes; stir before serving.

Notes

Chinese chile sauce is a fruity-hot blend of chiles and spices. Do not confuse chile sauce with hot bean paste or a product labeled “chili paste with garlic.”

