Habanero Salsa
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 1/2 cup
Karen Taylor

Reprinted from All About Eggs: Everything We Know About the World’s Most Important Food. Copyright ©  2017 by Lucky Peach, LLC. Photographs and illustrations copyright ©  2017 by Tamara Shopsin and Jason Fulford. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC. Slideshow: More Salsa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 large tomato
  • 1 habanero chili
  • Salt
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1/4 cup diced white onion
  • Water or chicken broth, if needed

How to Make It

Step 1    

Fill a small pot with water and bring to a boil. Blanch the tomato until its skin has shriveled and it is heated through, about 2 minutes. Drain and reserve on a paper towel until cool enough to handle. Remove the skin and core.

Step 2    

Roast the habanero under a broiler or in a dry skillet until soft and charred all over, about 3 minutes. Remove the habanero stem and discard.

Step 3    

In a blender or food processor, blend the tomato and habanero until smooth. Salt to taste.

Step 4    

Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium heat, then add the onion and sauté until it’s soft, about 5 minutes.

Step 5    

Add the tomato-habanero mixture and cook for a few minutes, until slightly thickened and fragrant. Thin with water or chicken stock if needed to make a cohesive salsa.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up