Habanero Salsa

How to Make It

Step 1 Fill a small pot with water and bring to a boil. Blanch the tomato until its skin has shriveled and it is heated through, about 2 minutes. Drain and reserve on a paper towel until cool enough to handle. Remove the skin and core.

Step 2 Roast the habanero under a broiler or in a dry skillet until soft and charred all over, about 3 minutes. Remove the habanero stem and discard.

Step 3 In a blender or food processor, blend the tomato and habanero until smooth. Salt to taste.

Step 4 Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium heat, then add the onion and sauté until it’s soft, about 5 minutes.