Habanero Chicken Quesadillas

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil, and then stir in the garlic. Cook garlic until soft and then add the chicken, paprika, lime juice and habañero. Cook the chicken for about 3 to 5 minutes or until cooked through. Season with salt and pepper and remove from heat. Set aside.

Step 2 Spread half of the cheese on 4 tortillas. Top with the habañero chicken. Add a final layer of cheese and gently spread the filling evenly around the tortilla, leaving a gap around the edges. Top with remaining tortillas.

Step 3 Heat a large skillet or griddle over medium-high heat. Place a filled tortilla on the pan, and cook for about 3 minutes or until the bottom is golden. Carefully flip the quesadilla and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes until the second side is golden and the cheese is completely melted.