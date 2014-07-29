Habanero Chicken Quesadillas
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
August 2014

This quesadilla packs a serious punch, thanks to fiery habañeros. Feel free to dial it up or down, depending on your tolerance. Plus: More Mexican Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 pound boneless skinless chicken breast, sliced thin
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground paprika
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 habañero chile (sliced), or more to taste
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • Eight 8-inch flour tortillas
  • 6 ounces cheddar cheese, grated
  • Salsa, guacamole and sour cream, for serving (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil, and then stir in the garlic. Cook garlic until soft and then add the chicken, paprika, lime juice and habañero. Cook the chicken for about 3 to 5 minutes or until cooked through. Season with salt and pepper and remove from heat. Set aside.

Step 2    

Spread half of the cheese on 4 tortillas. Top with the habañero chicken. Add a final layer of cheese and gently spread the filling evenly around the tortilla, leaving a gap around the edges. Top with remaining tortillas.

Step 3    

Heat a large skillet or griddle over medium-high heat. Place a filled tortilla on the pan, and cook for about 3 minutes or until the bottom is golden. Carefully flip the quesadilla and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes until the second side is golden and the cheese is completely melted.

Step 4    

Remove from the pan and repeat with the remaining quesadillas. Allow each to cool for a few minutes before cutting into 4 to 6 pieces.

Serve With

Salsa, guacamole and sour cream.

