Guajillo Mayonnaise

Guajillo chiles are a little fruity and a little smoky, and once they’re toasted, they develop a rich and roasty flavor that’s insanely good in this mayo. Consider using this for dipping shrimp and lobster (and french fries, too), but it’s also spectacular spread on sandwiches. Slideshow: More Condiment Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the chopped chiles and fry over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant and the color deepens, about 30 seconds. Remove from the heat and let cool completely.
In a food processor, combine the chiles and oil with the mayonnaise and puree until nearly smooth. Scrape into a bowl and season with salt and pepper.
Make Ahead
Serve With
Chilled cooked lobster and shrimp.
