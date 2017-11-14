Guajillo Mayonnaise
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 1/3 cup
Food & Wine

Guajillo chiles are a little fruity and a little smoky, and once they’re toasted, they develop a rich and roasty flavor that’s insanely good in this mayo. Consider using this for dipping shrimp and lobster (and french fries, too), but it’s also spectacular spread on sandwiches.  Slideshow: More Condiment Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 2 guajillo chiles—stemmed, seeded and chopped 1 cup mayonnaise 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the chopped chiles and fry over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant and the color deepens, about 30 seconds. Remove from the heat and let cool completely.

Step 2    

In a food processor, combine the chiles and oil with the mayonnaise and puree until nearly smooth. Scrape into a bowl and season with salt and pepper.

Make Ahead

The guajillo mayonnaise can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

Serve With

Chilled cooked lobster and shrimp.

