Guacamole with Tequila and Lime
© Emily Farris
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 cups
Emily Farris
November 2013

Tequila is a strong flavor, so more is not necessarily more in this recipe. You should also use high-quality tequila—something you’d be fine drinking. Mezcal would also work very well, providing an additional smoky note. Slideshow: Guacamole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 ripe Hass avocados
  • 1/4 cup finely diced white onion
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • 1 tablespoon tequila
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step

Scoop the avocado into a bowl. Coarsely mash it with a fork. Stir in the onion, jalapeño, lime juice, tequila, and salt. Serve with tortilla chips and more tequila.

Make Ahead

Press plastic wrap firmly against the surface of the guacamole and refrigerate overnight.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up