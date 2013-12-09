Guacamole with Tequila and Lime

Tequila is a strong flavor, so more is not necessarily more in this recipe. You should also use high-quality tequila—something you’d be fine drinking. Mezcal would also work very well, providing an additional smoky note. Slideshow: Guacamole Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Scoop the avocado into a bowl. Coarsely mash it with a fork. Stir in the onion, jalapeño, lime juice, tequila, and salt. Serve with tortilla chips and more tequila.
Make Ahead
Press plastic wrap firmly against the surface of the guacamole and refrigerate overnight.
