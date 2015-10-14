Gruyère Queso with Tuna and Wheat Berries
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Kay Chun
November 2015

F&W’s Kay Chun is the genius behind this easy cheese dip, inspired by a tuna melt. Slideshow: Party Dip Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup wheat berries (2 1/2 cups cooked)
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 cups grated Gruyère cheese (5 ounces)
  • Two 6-ounce cans tuna, drained and flaked
  • 1/2 cup snipped chives, plus more for garnish
  • Crackers, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, cook the wheat berries in boiling water until tender, about 1 hour. Drain.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 375°. In a large cast-iron skillet, melt the butter. Whisk in the flour and cook over moderate heat until golden, about 2 minutes. Whisk in the milk and cook until thickened, about 3 minutes; season with salt and pepper. Stir in the wheat berries, cheese, tuna and the 1/2 cup of chives. Bake for 20 minutes, until golden and bubbly. Garnish with more chives and serve with crackers.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up