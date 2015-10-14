Gruyère Queso with Tuna and Wheat Berries

Step 2

Preheat the oven to 375°. In a large cast-iron skillet, melt the butter. Whisk in the flour and cook over moderate heat until golden, about 2 minutes. Whisk in the milk and cook until thickened, about 3 minutes; season with salt and pepper. Stir in the wheat berries, cheese, tuna and the 1/2 cup of chives. Bake for 20 minutes, until golden and bubbly. Garnish with more chives and serve with crackers.