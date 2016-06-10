Grits with Yogurt and Vegan Chorizo Oil

Brad Kilgore of Miami's Alter restaurant likes this recipe for home cooks because he feels it's a "show-off" dish but not really much work. He makes decadent, creamy grits with a mix of milk, cream, tangy fresh goat cheese and Greek yogurt, which he drizzles with a smoky, fragrant vegan oil that tastes just like chorizo. Slideshow: More Grits Recipes
How to Make It
In a small saucepan, heat the oil. Add the garlic and cook over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until light golden, about 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and whisk in all of the remaining ingredients. Scrape the mixture into a heatproof bowl and let cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Strain the oil through a cheesecloth-lined sieve, pressing on the solids.
In a medium saucepan, combine the milk and cream and bring to a simmer. Whisk in the grits and cook over moderately low heat, whisking occasionally, until tender, smooth and porridge-like, about 25 minutes. Whisk in the goat cheese, yogurt, butter and lemon juice and season with salt.
Spoon the grits into bowls and drizzle with some of the vegan chorizo oil. Garnish with cilantro and serve warm.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5