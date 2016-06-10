Grits with Yogurt and Vegan Chorizo Oil

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the vegan chorizo oil In a small saucepan, heat the oil. Add the garlic and cook over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until light golden, about 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and whisk in all of the remaining ingredients. Scrape the mixture into a heatproof bowl and let cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Strain the oil through a cheesecloth-lined sieve, pressing on the solids.

Step 2 Meanwhile, make the grits In a medium saucepan, combine the milk and cream and bring to a simmer. Whisk in the grits and cook over moderately low heat, whisking occasionally, until tender, smooth and porridge-like, about 25 minutes. Whisk in the goat cheese, yogurt, butter and lemon juice and season with salt.