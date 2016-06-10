Grits with Yogurt and Vegan Chorizo Oil
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 6
Brad Kilgore
July 2016

Brad Kilgore of Miami's Alter restaurant likes this recipe for home cooks because he feels it's a "show-off" dish but not really much work. He makes decadent, creamy grits with a mix of milk, cream, tangy fresh goat cheese and Greek yogurt, which he drizzles with a smoky, fragrant vegan oil that tastes just like chorizo. Slideshow: More Grits Recipes

Ingredients

VEGAN CHORIZO OIL

  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
  • 1 tablespoon sweet paprika
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon whole black peppercorns
  • 1/4 teaspoon whole coriander seeds
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon curry powder

GRITS

  • 3 cups whole milk
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 2/3 cup stone-ground white grits (4 ounces), preferably Anson Mills
  • 4 ounces fresh goat cheese
  • 1/3 cup full-fat Greek yogurt
  • 4 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • Kosher salt
  • Coarsely chopped cilantro or small cilantro sprigs, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the vegan chorizo oil

In a small saucepan, heat the oil. Add the garlic and cook over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until light golden, about 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and whisk in all of the remaining ingredients. Scrape the mixture into a heatproof bowl and let cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Strain the oil through a cheesecloth-lined sieve, pressing on the solids.

Step 2    Meanwhile, make the grits

In a medium saucepan, combine the milk and cream and bring to a simmer. Whisk in the grits and cook over moderately low heat, whisking occasionally, until tender, smooth and porridge-like, about 25 minutes. Whisk in the goat cheese, yogurt, butter and lemon juice and season with salt.

Step 3    

Spoon the grits into bowls and drizzle with some of the vegan chorizo oil. Garnish with cilantro and serve warm.

Make Ahead

The vegan chorizo oil can be refrigerated for 2 weeks.

