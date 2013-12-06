Grilled Zucchini with Anchovy Butter

How to Make It
Step 1
In a small bowl, mash the anchovies with the butter and thyme and season with salt and pepper.
Step 2
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the zucchini with the olive oil, season with salt and pepper and grill over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred and crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Arrange the zucchini on a platter and top with the anchovy butter.
Make Ahead
The recipe can be prepared through Step 1 and refrigerated for up to 4 days.
