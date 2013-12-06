Grilled Zucchini with Anchovy Butter
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Grace Parisi
September 2013

Plus: F&W's Grilling Guide    More Grilled Vegetables  

Ingredients

  • 2 anchovies, mashed
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/2 teaspoon chopped thyme
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 1/2 pounds small zucchini or yellow squash, sliced on the diagonal 1/3 inch thick
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, mash the anchovies with the butter and thyme and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the zucchini with the olive oil, season with salt and pepper and grill over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred and crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Arrange the zucchini on a platter and top with the anchovy butter.

Make Ahead

The recipe can be prepared through Step 1 and refrigerated for up to 4 days.

