Grilled Zucchini with Anchovy Butter

In a small bowl, mash the anchovies with the butter and thyme and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the zucchini with the olive oil, season with salt and pepper and grill over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred and crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Arrange the zucchini on a platter and top with the anchovy butter.