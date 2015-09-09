Grilled Zucchini with Ricotta and Pomegranate Molasses

This fast, simple side dish by chef Timothy Hollingsworth makes grilled zucchini infinitely more interesting. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes
How to Make It
Put the pumpkin seeds in a small skillet over moderately low heat and cook, stirring, until toasted, 3 to 5 minutes.
Light a grill. Toss the zucchini with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill the zucchini over high heat, turning once, until charred and just tender, about 7 minutes. Transfer to a work surface and cut into 1-inch pieces. Arrange on a platter and top with dollops of the ricotta and the toasted pumpkin seeds. Season with salt and pepper. Drizzle the zucchini with the pomegranate molasses, garnish with the chopped tarragon and serve.
