Grilled Zucchini with Ricotta and Pomegranate Molasses
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Timothy Hollingsworth
October 2015

This fast, simple side dish by chef Timothy Hollingsworth makes grilled zucchini infinitely more interesting.       Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup pumpkin seeds
  • 2 pounds medium zucchini or yellow squash, quartered lengthwise
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt 
  • Pepper
  • 1 cup fresh ricotta cheese
  • 1/4 cup pomegranate molasses
  • 2 tablespoons loosely packed tarragon leaves, chopped

How to Make It

Step 1    

Put the pumpkin seeds in a small skillet over moderately low heat and cook, stirring, until toasted, 3 to 5 minutes. 

Step 2    

Light a grill. Toss the zucchini with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill the zucchini over high heat, turning once, until charred and just tender, about 7 minutes. Transfer to a work surface and cut into 1-inch pieces. Arrange on a platter and top with dollops of the ricotta and the toasted pumpkin seeds. Season with salt and pepper. Drizzle the zucchini with the pomegranate molasses, garnish with the chopped tarragon and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Lively, fruit-forward Sonoma Sauvignon Blanc.

