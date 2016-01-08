Grilled Zucchini with Blueberry-Habanero Salsa
Roy Choi

According to Choi, the idea for the wacky yet delicious combination of ingredients in this salad came to him in a dream about Italian grandmothers cooking on Saturn. He balances the flavors with a salsa that gets a double dose of tartness from rice vinegar and purple grape juice. More Zucchini Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

  • 1 cup blueberries
  • 1/2 habanero chile, seeded for a milder salsa
  • 3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon basil leaves, preferably opal basil
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated garlic
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 1/4 cup unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 1/4 cup purple grape juice
  • 1/3 cup canola oil
  • 3 zucchini (1 1/2 pounds), sliced lengthwise into 1/2-inch-thick strips
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, combine the blueberries, habanero and 3/4 cup of the basil with the garlic, ginger, vinegar and grape juice. With the machine on, add the canola oil in a slow, steady stream until the salsa is blended but still chunky.  

Step 2    

Light a grill. In a large bowl, toss the zucchini with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat until lightly charred and tender, 1 to 2 minutes per side.  

Step 3    

Transfer the zucchini to a platter and garnish with the remaining 1 tablespoon of basil. Serve with the salsa. 

Make Ahead

The salsa can be refrigerated overnight.

