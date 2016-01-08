Grilled Zucchini with Blueberry-Habanero Salsa

According to Choi, the idea for the wacky yet delicious combination of ingredients in this salad came to him in a dream about Italian grandmothers cooking on Saturn. He balances the flavors with a salsa that gets a double dose of tartness from rice vinegar and purple grape juice.
Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook
How to Make It
In a food processor, combine the blueberries, habanero and 3/4 cup of the basil with the garlic, ginger, vinegar and grape juice. With the machine on, add the canola oil in a slow, steady stream until the salsa is blended but still chunky.
Light a grill. In a large bowl, toss the zucchini with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat until lightly charred and tender, 1 to 2 minutes per side.
Transfer the zucchini to a platter and garnish with the remaining 1 tablespoon of basil. Serve with the salsa.
