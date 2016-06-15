Grilled Watermelon with Avocado, Cucumber and Jalapeño Salsa
Justin Chapple
July 2016

Grilling watermelon gives it a pleasantly smoky flavor. Here, F&W's Justin Chapple tops slabs of the sweet-smoky fruit with a cumin-spiked avocado salsa; thin slices of jalapeño and lots of fresh herbs finish off the dish. Slideshow: More Watermelon Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 Hass avocado, peeled and cut into 1/3-inch pieces
  • 1 cup finely diced hothouse cucumber
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon minced seeded jalapeño, plus very thinly sliced jalapeño for garnish (optional)
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • One 4-pound watermelon, quartered lengthwise and cut crosswise into 1-inch-thick slabs
  • 1/2 cup cilantro leaves
  • 1/2 cup small dill sprigs

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill. In a medium bowl, gently mix the avocado with the cucumber, lime juice, minced jalapeño, cumin and the 1/4 cup of olive oil. Season the salsa with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Brush the watermelon slabs with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over high heat, turning once, until nicely charred on both sides, about  4 minutes total. Transfer to  a platter. Spoon the salsa on the watermelon and top with the cilantro leaves, dill sprigs and sliced jalapeño, if using. Serve right away.

Suggested Pairing

Herb-inflected Chilean Sauvignon Blanc.

