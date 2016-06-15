Grilled Watermelon with Avocado, Cucumber and Jalapeño Salsa

Review Body: I wasn't sure about grilled watermelon but so glad I gave it a try- I also added in diced tomatillos to the salsa- so good!

Author Name: jm83422p

Review Body: I wanted to add tomatillos to the salsa too but forgot to buy them. I don't think I will grill the watermelon next time. My husband and I both agreed that we like watermelon to taste crisp and fresh. We both loved the salsa. Served with the grilled Halibut which I basted with some extra dressing from the salsa.

Review Rating: 3

Date Published: 2017-06-15