Grilled Watermelon with Avocado, Cucumber and Jalapeño Salsa

Grilling watermelon gives it a pleasantly smoky flavor. Here, F&W's Justin Chapple tops slabs of the sweet-smoky fruit with a cumin-spiked avocado salsa; thin slices of jalapeño and lots of fresh herbs finish off the dish. Slideshow: More Watermelon Recipes
How to Make It
Light a grill. In a medium bowl, gently mix the avocado with the cucumber, lime juice, minced jalapeño, cumin and the 1/4 cup of olive oil. Season the salsa with salt and pepper.
Brush the watermelon slabs with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over high heat, turning once, until nicely charred on both sides, about 4 minutes total. Transfer to a platter. Spoon the salsa on the watermelon and top with the cilantro leaves, dill sprigs and sliced jalapeño, if using. Serve right away.
Author Name: @OliveFlower
Review Body: Awesome
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2016-06-16
Author Name: Julie Freund
Review Body: I wasn't sure about grilled watermelon but so glad I gave it a try- I also added in diced tomatillos to the salsa- so good!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-08-22
Author Name: jm83422p
Review Body: I wanted to add tomatillos to the salsa too but forgot to buy them. I don't think I will grill the watermelon next time. My husband and I both agreed that we like watermelon to taste crisp and fresh. We both loved the salsa. Served with the grilled Halibut which I basted with some extra dressing from the salsa.
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2017-06-15