Grilled Wagyu Rib Eye with Roasted Fig Miso

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 400°F. Toss together figs, 1 tablespoon olive oil, and 1/4 teaspoon salt on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until figs are slightly caramelized and soft, about 20 minutes.

Step 2 Heat remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium. Add chopped leeks, and cook until soft, about 1 minute. Add sake and mirin, and cook, stirring often, until liquid is reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low. Stir in miso, and cook, stirring often, until mixture thickens and darkens in color, about 5 minutes. Remove miso mixture from heat.

Step 3 Using a fork, break cooked figs apart, removing stems. Combine figs, miso mixture, and balsamic vinegar in a food processor. Pulse until mostly smooth, about 20 times. Set aside.