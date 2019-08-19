Grilled Wagyu Rib Eye with Roasted Fig Miso

Niki Nakayama and Carole Iida-Nakayama give tender, marbled grilled Wagyu a hit of savory, lightly sweet flavor from the roasted fig miso sauce. Use leftover sauce to slather on ribs before grilling. If fresh figs are not available, use frozen figs rather than dried. Just make sure to thaw them beforehand for the best texture.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°F. Toss together figs, 1 tablespoon olive oil, and 1/4 teaspoon salt on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until figs are slightly caramelized and soft, about 20 minutes.
Heat remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium. Add chopped leeks, and cook until soft, about 1 minute. Add sake and mirin, and cook, stirring often, until liquid is reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low. Stir in miso, and cook, stirring often, until mixture thickens and darkens in color, about 5 minutes. Remove miso mixture from heat.
Using a fork, break cooked figs apart, removing stems. Combine figs, miso mixture, and balsamic vinegar in a food processor. Pulse until mostly smooth, about 20 times. Set aside.
Preheat grill to very high (550°F to 600°F). Season rib eye with pepper and remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt. Place on oiled grates; grill, covered, until a meat thermometer registers 130°F, about 4 minutes per side. Remove from grill, and let rest 5 minutes. While steak rests, heat fig miso over low. Slice beef, and serve with fig miso.