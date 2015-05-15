Grilled Vegetables and Summer Greens with Shallot Vinaigrette
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Curtis Stone
June 2015

In this hearty knife-and-fork salad, chef Curtis Stone serves big chunks of grilled vegetables with a mix of peppery greens. He keeps the skins on the avocados for easy grilling, so be sure to rinse and dry them beforehand. Slideshow: More Grilled Vegetable Recipes

Ingredients

VINAIGRETTE

  • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons sherry vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons chopped tarragon
  • 2 tablespoons minced shallot
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons grainy mustard
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

SALAD

  • 1 pound thin asparagus
  • 4 heirloom tomatoes, quartered lengthwise
  • 2 medium zucchini, halved lengthwise
  • 2 unpeeled Hass avocados—washed, quartered and pitted
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 5 ounces mixed baby greens, such as baby kale and mustard greens (8 cups)
  • 1/4 cup toasted hazelnuts, chopped

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the vinaigrette

In a medium bowl, whisk all of the ingredients until well blended.

Step 2    Make the salad

Light a grill. In a large bowl, toss the asparagus, tomatoes, zucchini, avocados and oil; season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat until tender, 2 minutes for the asparagus and avocados and about 5 minutes for the tomatoes and zucchini. Cool.

Step 3    

Arrange the greens on a platter. Drizzle with 3 tablespoons of the vinaigrette and top with the hazelnuts. Serve with  the grilled vegetables and the remaining vinaigrette.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this grilled vegetable dish with a fragrant, pear-scented Pinot Grigio.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up