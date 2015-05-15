Grilled Vegetables and Summer Greens with Shallot Vinaigrette

In this hearty knife-and-fork salad, chef Curtis Stone serves big chunks of grilled vegetables with a mix of peppery greens. He keeps the skins on the avocados for easy grilling, so be sure to rinse and dry them beforehand. Slideshow: More Grilled Vegetable Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, whisk all of the ingredients until well blended.
Light a grill. In a large bowl, toss the asparagus, tomatoes, zucchini, avocados and oil; season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat until tender, 2 minutes for the asparagus and avocados and about 5 minutes for the tomatoes and zucchini. Cool.
Arrange the greens on a platter. Drizzle with 3 tablespoons of the vinaigrette and top with the hazelnuts. Serve with the grilled vegetables and the remaining vinaigrette.
