Grilled Vanilla Sorbet
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Jean-Georges Vongerichten
May 2007

Plump Tahitian vanilla beans as thick as caterpillars grow on an island not far from Bora Bora; they inspired Jean-Georges Vongerichten to create this wonderful sorbet. Any store-bought whole vanilla bean will do, so long as it is still somewhat moist. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 2 Tahitian vanilla beans
  • 2 cups water
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 large egg white
  • 2 ripe passion fruits, halved

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill. Grill the vanilla beans over high heat until lightly charred, about 1 minute per side. Coarsely chop the vanilla beans, then puree them in a blender with the water and sugar. Pass the vanilla mixture through a fine strainer set over a medium bowl.

Step 2    

In a small bowl, whip the egg white until frothy. Fold the egg white into the vanilla mixture, then pour the mixture into an ice cream maker and freeze according to the manufacturer's instructions. Transfer the sorbet to an airtight container and freeze. Serve the sorbet in bowls; scoop the seeds and pulp from the passion fruit onto the sorbet. Serve immediately.

Make Ahead

The sorbet can be frozen for up to 3 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up