Grilled Tuna with Red Wine Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small saucepan, melt the butter. Add the shallots and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until just starting to soften and brown, about 3 minutes. Add the wine and bring to a boil, then simmer over moderately high heat until reduced to 1/2 cup, about 5 minutes. Add the fish stock and simmer over moderately low heat until the liquid is reduced to 1/2 cup, about 10 minutes; discard the shallots.

Step 2 In a food processor, puree the sun-dried tomatoes with the garlic until nearly smooth. Add the olives and pulse until a coarse paste forms. Add the 2 tablespoons of olive oil and pulse to incorporate. Scrape the mixture into a medium bowl and whisk in the wine reduction. Season the sauce with salt.