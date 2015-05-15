Grilled Tomato Salad with Mozzarella and Unagi Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small saucepan, combine the soy sauce with the mirin, sugar and soju; bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring, until reduced to 1/4 cup, about 12 minutes. Let cool completely, then whisk in the mayonnaise and lime juice and season with salt.

Step 2 Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the green tomatoes with oil and season with salt. Grill over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred, 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate to cool, then cut into quarters.

Step 3 In a perforated grill pan, toss the whole grape tomatoes with the 1 tablespoon of oil and season with salt. Grill over high heat, tossing occasionally, until lightly charred, about 2 minutes. Let cool slightly.