Grilled Tofu and Heirloom Tomato Salad

This grilled vegetarian dish is a great template for a light summer meal. Don't worry if you can't find the right vegetables: Use whatever is fresh and in season and you can't go wrong. Slideshow: More Summer Salads
How to Make It
In a small bowl, whisk the cider vinegar with the mirin, sesame oil, soy sauce, gochugaru and garlic; season with salt.
Slice the tofu 1/2 inch thick and pat the slices thoroughly dry with paper towels. Cut each slice into 4 triangles and arrange on a baking sheet. Generously brush the tofu all over with canola oil and season with salt and pepper.
Light a grill or heat a grill pan and oil the grate. Grill the tofu in batches over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly charred, about 5 minutes per batch. Transfer to a plate.
In a medium bowl, toss the asparagus and carrots with 2 teaspoons of canola oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill, turning occasionally, until the vegetables are lightly charred and crisp-tender, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet. In the same bowl, toss the zucchini and summer squash with 2 teaspoons of canola oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill in batches over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly charred and just tender, 1 to 2 minutes per batch. Transfer to the baking sheet with the asparagus and carrots. In the medium bowl, toss the baby corn with the remaining 1 teaspoon of canola oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat until lightly charred, about 3 minutes. Transfer to the baking sheet.
Arrange the tomatoes, radishes, spinach and baby lettuces on a large platter. Top with the tofu and grilled vegetables and drizzle with the dressing. Garnish with pea shoots and black and white sesame seeds and serve immediately.
Make Ahead
Notes
Gochugaru can be found at Asian markets and on amazon.com.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5