Grilled Tofu and Heirloom Tomato Salad
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Judy Joo
July 2016

This grilled vegetarian dish is a great template for a light summer meal. Don't worry if you can't find the right vegetables: Use whatever is fresh and in season and you can't go wrong. Slideshow: More Summer Salads

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons mirin
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon gochugaru (Korean red pepper flakes)
  • 1 garlic clove, finely grated
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 blocks extra-firm tofu (14 ounces each), drained
  • 5 teaspoons canola oil, plus more for brushing
  • 3/4 pound asparagus, trimmed
  • 6 small carrots, halved lengthwise
  • 4 baby zucchini, thinly sliced lengthwise on a mandoline
  • 1 medium summer squash, thinly sliced lengthwise on a mandoline
  • 8 ears of fresh or drained canned baby corn, halved lengthwise
  • 1 pound heirloom tomatoes, sliced 1/4 inch thick
  • 4 large radishes, thinly sliced on a mandoline
  • 2 ounces baby spinach (about 4 cups)
  • 2 ounces mixed baby lettuces (about 4 cups)
  • Pea shoots and black and white sesame seeds, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk the cider vinegar with the mirin, sesame oil, soy sauce, gochugaru and garlic; season with salt.

Step 2    

Slice the tofu 1/2 inch thick and pat the slices thoroughly dry with paper towels. Cut each slice into 4 triangles and arrange on a baking sheet. Generously brush the tofu all over with canola  oil and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Light a grill or heat a grill pan and oil the grate. Grill the tofu in batches over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly charred, about 5 minutes per batch. Transfer to a plate.

Step 4    

In a medium bowl, toss the asparagus and carrots with 2 teaspoons of canola oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill, turning occasionally, until the vegetables are lightly charred and crisp-tender, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet. In the same bowl, toss the zucchini and summer squash with 2 teaspoons of canola oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill in batches over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly charred and just tender, 1 to 2 minutes per batch. Transfer to the baking sheet with the asparagus and carrots. In the medium bowl, toss the baby corn with the remaining 1 teaspoon of canola oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat until lightly charred, about 3 minutes. Transfer to the baking sheet.

Step 5    

Arrange the tomatoes, radishes, spinach and baby lettuces on a large platter. Top with the tofu and grilled vegetables and drizzle with the dressing. Garnish with pea shoots and black and white sesame seeds and serve immediately.

Make Ahead

The dressing can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

Notes

Gochugaru can be found at Asian markets and on amazon.com.

Suggested Pairing

Zesty Sauvignon Blanc.

