Grilled Tofu and Heirloom Tomato Salad

Slice the tofu 1/2 inch thick and pat the slices thoroughly dry with paper towels. Cut each slice into 4 triangles and arrange on a baking sheet. Generously brush the tofu all over with canola oil and season with salt and pepper.

Step 4

In a medium bowl, toss the asparagus and carrots with 2 teaspoons of canola oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill, turning occasionally, until the vegetables are lightly charred and crisp-tender, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet. In the same bowl, toss the zucchini and summer squash with 2 teaspoons of canola oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill in batches over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly charred and just tender, 1 to 2 minutes per batch. Transfer to the baking sheet with the asparagus and carrots. In the medium bowl, toss the baby corn with the remaining 1 teaspoon of canola oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat until lightly charred, about 3 minutes. Transfer to the baking sheet.