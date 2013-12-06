Grilled Texas Rib Eye

Most American cooks buy beautifully marbled rib eye steaks without the bone, but Tim Love opts for the heftier bone-in variety. To help keep the steaks extra-juicy, he sears them on the grill, then lets them rest before he finishes cooking. Plus: F&W's Grilling Guide More Amazing Steaks
How to Make It
Light a grill and heat, covered, until hot. Brush the steaks with oil and season with salt and with pepper. Grill the steaks over high heat for 1 1/2 minutes on each side. Transfer the steaks to a carving board and let rest for 10 or up to 30 minutes.
Return the steaks to the hot grill, cover and cook for 4 to 6 minutes, turning once; the steaks are done when an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of the meat registers 130° for rare or 135° for medium-rare. Return the steaks to the carving board and let rest for 10 minutes. Thinly slice the steaks across the grain and serve.
Serve With
Mixed green salad.
Suggested Pairing
