Grilled Texas Rib Eye
© Cedric Angeles
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 10
Tim Love
July 2010

Most American cooks buy beautifully marbled rib eye steaks without the bone, but Tim Love opts for the heftier bone-in variety. To help keep the steaks extra-juicy, he sears them on the grill, then lets them rest before he finishes cooking. Plus: F&W's Grilling Guide    More Amazing Steaks  

Ingredients

  • Three 1 1/2-pound, bone-in rib eye steaks, about 1 inch thick, at room temperature
  • Canola oil, for brushing
  • Kosher salt and coarsely ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill and heat, covered, until hot. Brush the steaks with oil and season with salt and with pepper. Grill the steaks over high heat for 1 1/2 minutes on each side. Transfer the steaks to a carving board and let rest for 10 or up to 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Return the steaks to the hot grill, cover and cook for 4 to 6 minutes, turning once; the steaks are done when an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of the meat registers 130° for rare or 135° for medium-rare. Return the steaks to the carving board and let rest for 10 minutes. Thinly slice the steaks across the grain and serve.

Serve With

Mixed green salad.

Suggested Pairing

Argentines eat more beef per capita than people in any other country, so it makes sense that their most popular grape, Malbec, is the perfect steak wine.

