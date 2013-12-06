Grilled Texas Rib Eye

Light a grill and heat, covered, until hot. Brush the steaks with oil and season with salt and with pepper. Grill the steaks over high heat for 1 1/2 minutes on each side. Transfer the steaks to a carving board and let rest for 10 or up to 30 minutes.

Step 2

Return the steaks to the hot grill, cover and cook for 4 to 6 minutes, turning once; the steaks are done when an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of the meat registers 130° for rare or 135° for medium-rare. Return the steaks to the carving board and let rest for 10 minutes. Thinly slice the steaks across the grain and serve.