Grilled Swordfish with Fennel-Olive Relish
John Kernick
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Jennifer Carroll
June 2016

Rosé wine in the sauce and the salad dressing is the secret ingredient in chef Jennifer Carroll’s delicious grilled swordfish. Slideshow: More Grilled Fish Recipes

Ingredients

SWORDFISH

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • Four 1/2-inch-thick 8-ounce skinless swordfish steaks, skin and bloodline trimmed

ROSé MAYONNAISE

  • 3/4 cup dry rosé
  • 2 tablespoons minced shallot
  • 1 tablespoon unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon grated garlic
  • 1 cup mayonnaise

RELISH

  • 1 fennel bulb, cored and finely chopped, fronds reserved
  • 1/4 cup pitted kalamata olives, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced radishes
  • 5 ounces baby spinach (4 cups)
  • 1/4 cup chopped chives
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon unseasoned rice wine vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    Marinate the swordfish

In a large resealable plastic bag, combine all of the ingredients except the fish and mix well. Add the swordfish and turn to evenly coat. Seal and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 2    Meanwhile, make the mayonnaise

In a small saucepan, simmer the rosé over moderate heat until reduced to 2 tablespoons, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl and let cool to room temperature. Whisk in the shallot, vinegar, lemon zest, lemon juice, garlic and mayonnaise until smooth.

Step 3    Make the relish

In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients except the fennel fronds and season with salt and pepper. Add 1/3 cup of the rosé mayonnaise and toss to evenly coat the vegetables.

Step 4    

Heat a large cast-iron grill pan and brush with oil. Remove the swordfish from the marinade and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until golden and cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Serve the swordfish with the relish and remaining rosé mayo. Top the fish with fennel fronds.

Suggested Pairing

Crisp but full-bodied Viognier.

