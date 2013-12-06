Grilled Sweet Potato Wedges

A hinged grilling basket makes cooking the potato wedges easier. Delicious, Quick Side Dishes
How to Make It
Step
Light the grill. In a large saucepan of boiling, salted water, simmer the potatoes until almost tender, about 5 minutes. Drain, transfer to a large bowl and toss with the olive oil, salt, black pepper and cayenne. Grill over moderate heat for about 15 minutes, turning, until tender and lightly charred. Serve warm.
