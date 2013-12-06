Grilled Sweet Potato Wedges
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Susan Lantzius
June 1996

A hinged grilling basket makes cooking the potato wedges easier. Delicious, Quick Side Dishes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds medium sweet potatoes, cut lengthwise into 6 wedges each
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • Large pinch of cayenne pepper

How to Make It

Step

Light the grill. In a large saucepan of boiling, salted water, simmer the potatoes until almost tender, about 5 minutes. Drain, transfer to a large bowl and toss with the olive oil, salt, black pepper and cayenne. Grill over moderate heat for about 15 minutes, turning, until tender and lightly charred. Serve warm.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up