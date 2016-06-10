Grilled Sweet Corn with Coconut Glaze
Chef Kris Yenbamroong of Night + Market and Night + Market Song in L.A. says this is one of his favorite summer treats because it's "high pleasure, low hassle." The coconut milk and sugar in the sauce that glazes the corn intensify the sweet corn flavor. Slideshow: More Grilled Corn Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 15-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk
  • 1 tablespoon coconut sugar
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoons ground turmeric
  • 6 ears of corn, shucked

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, combine the coconut milk, coconut sugar, salt and turmeric. Bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Cook until slightly thickened, about 10 minutes.

Step 2    

Light a grill or heat a grill pan over moderate heat. Brush the corn with some of the coconut glaze and grill, turning and basting occasionally, until slightly charred and crisp-tender, about 20 minutes. Brush the corn with more glaze and serve warm.

Make Ahead

The glaze can be refrigerated overnight.

