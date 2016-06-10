Grilled Sweet Corn with Coconut Glaze

Chef Kris Yenbamroong of Night + Market and Night + Market Song in L.A. says this is one of his favorite summer treats because it's "high pleasure, low hassle." The coconut milk and sugar in the sauce that glazes the corn intensify the sweet corn flavor. Slideshow: More Grilled Corn Recipes
How to Make It
In a small saucepan, combine the coconut milk, coconut sugar, salt and turmeric. Bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Cook until slightly thickened, about 10 minutes.
Light a grill or heat a grill pan over moderate heat. Brush the corn with some of the coconut glaze and grill, turning and basting occasionally, until slightly charred and crisp-tender, about 20 minutes. Brush the corn with more glaze and serve warm.
Make Ahead
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 2
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Jetmorrison
Review Body: I crave for something like this. This is my childhood favorite dish that I've been looking for and I'm left to try and make them sooner! Thank you for the recipe.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-08-23
Author Name: Cheshire_Kitty
Review Body: I've seen a lot of people leave the husk on and some people take it off. For grilled corn which is better?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-23
Author Name: Julie Freund
Review Body: really enjoyed this, it makes a ton though, I'm going to pop the leftovers in the freezer
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-08-22