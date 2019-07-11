Grilled Summer Squash Casserole
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
By Cheetie Kumar
August 2019

Traditionally called malaiwala, “the one with cream,” this casserole is a Punjabi twist on a ratatouille-style summer side. Make this a main dish by adding cubed paneer, a firm Indian cheese.

Ingredients

  • 4 to 5 pounds mixed summer squash, cut diagonally into 1/2-inch-thick rounds
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 5 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 1/4 cup ghee or unsalted butter
  • 2 medium-size yellow onions, thinly sliced (about 3 1/2 cups)
  • 1 (3-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped (about 1/4 cup)
  • 2 tablespoons cumin seeds
  • 1 teaspoon fenugreek seeds
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 2 teaspoons garam masala
  • 1/3 cup unoaked dry white wine
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 cup ricotta cheese
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 4 ounces Parmesan or other hard, salty cheese, grated (about 1 cup)
  • 1/2 cup panko
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat grill to high (450°F to 500°F). Toss together squash, canola oil, 2 teaspoons salt, and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper in a large bowl until evenly coated. Place squash in a single layer on oiled grates; grill, uncovered, until char marks form, about 4 minutes per side. Set aside.

Step 2    

Preheat oven to 400°F. Heat ghee in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over high until shimmering. Add onions, and cook, stirring often, until translucent, about 10 minutes. Stir in ginger, cumin, and fenugreek seeds; cook, stirring often, 1 minute. Sprinkle with cayenne, 2 teaspoons salt, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, 1 minute. Stir in tomato paste and garam masala; cook, stirring often, 1 minute. Stir in white wine, and cook until almost evaporated, about 30 seconds.

Step 3    

Remove from heat; stir in lemon juice, grilled squash, and remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons salt. Whisk together ricotta and cream in a medium bowl. Gently fold ricotta mixture into squash mixture.

Step 4    

Stir together Parmesan, panko, and butter with a fork in a medium bowl until crumbly. Sprinkle panko mixture over squash mixture in skillet.

Step 5    

Bake in preheated oven until filling is bubbly and topping is golden brown, about 20 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Make Ahead

This dish can be made a day ahead and reheated in the oven or assembled the day before and baked just before serving.

