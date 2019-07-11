Grilled Summer Squash Casserole

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat grill to high (450°F to 500°F). Toss together squash, canola oil, 2 teaspoons salt, and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper in a large bowl until evenly coated. Place squash in a single layer on oiled grates; grill, uncovered, until char marks form, about 4 minutes per side. Set aside.

Step 2 Preheat oven to 400°F. Heat ghee in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over high until shimmering. Add onions, and cook, stirring often, until translucent, about 10 minutes. Stir in ginger, cumin, and fenugreek seeds; cook, stirring often, 1 minute. Sprinkle with cayenne, 2 teaspoons salt, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, 1 minute. Stir in tomato paste and garam masala; cook, stirring often, 1 minute. Stir in white wine, and cook until almost evaporated, about 30 seconds.

Step 3 Remove from heat; stir in lemon juice, grilled squash, and remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons salt. Whisk together ricotta and cream in a medium bowl. Gently fold ricotta mixture into squash mixture.

Step 4 Stir together Parmesan, panko, and butter with a fork in a medium bowl until crumbly. Sprinkle panko mixture over squash mixture in skillet.

Step