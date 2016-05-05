Grilled Summer Squash with Blue Cheese and Pecans

For grilled squash with a uniformly crisp texture, chef Vivian Howard of Chef & the Farmer in North Carolina cuts her squash lengthwise into quarters and then removes the seedy interior. This gorgeous summer squash salad is tossed with a bright, lemony dressing. Slideshow: More Summer Squash Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the pecans with the butter and 1/2 teaspoon of salt and roast until fragrant and browned, about 10 minutes. Let cool completely, then coarsely chop.
Quarter the zucchini and summer squash lengthwise and cut off the soft, seedy centers. Cut any large pattypans in half lengthwise— you'll want all of the pieces to be roughly the same size. In a large bowl, toss all of the squash with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Thread the pattypan squash onto metal skewers for easy grilling.
Light a grill. Grill all of the squash over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly charred and tender, about 10 minutes. Cut the zucchini and summer squash into 2-inch lengths; transfer to a large bowl. Remove the pattypans from the skewers and add to the bowl.
In a small bowl, whisk the lemon zest and juice with the honey, thyme and the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Add the lemon vinaigrette to the grilled squash and toss. Transfer to a serving bowl and top with the crumbled blue cheese and toasted pecans. Serve with grilled bread.
