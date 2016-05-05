Grilled Summer Squash with Blue Cheese and Pecans
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Vivian Howard
June 2016

For grilled squash with a uniformly crisp texture, chef Vivian Howard of Chef & the Farmer in North Carolina cuts her squash lengthwise into quarters and then removes the seedy interior. This gorgeous summer squash salad is tossed with a bright, lemony dressing. Slideshow: More Summer Squash Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup pecan halves
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 pounds mixed zucchini, summer squash and pattypan squash
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon thyme leaves
  • 2 ounces blue cheese, crumbled
  • Grilled bread, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the pecans with the butter and 1/2 teaspoon of salt and roast until fragrant and browned, about 10 minutes. Let cool completely, then coarsely chop.

Step 2    

Quarter the zucchini and summer squash lengthwise and cut off the soft, seedy  centers. Cut any large pattypans in half lengthwise— you'll want all of the pieces to be roughly the same size.  In a large bowl, toss all of the squash with 2 tablespoons  of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Thread the pattypan squash onto metal skewers for easy grilling.

Step 3    

Light a grill. Grill all of the squash over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly charred and tender, about  10 minutes. Cut the zucchini and summer squash into 2-inch lengths; transfer to a large bowl. Remove the pattypans from  the skewers and add to the bowl.

Step 4    

In a small bowl, whisk the lemon zest and juice with the honey, thyme and the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil;  season with salt and pepper. Add the lemon vinaigrette  to the grilled squash and toss. Transfer to a serving bowl  and top with the crumbled blue cheese and toasted pecans. Serve with grilled bread.

