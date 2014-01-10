Grilled Strip Steaks with Onion Wedges

This steak recipe is great for parties because it can be cooked ahead of time. First the meat is cooked just to medium-rare, then rested. Just before serving, the steak goes back on the grill only until the surface is hot. To add a little extra flavor, rub an onion wedge on the grill grates before cooking the steak. Slideshow: Quick Grilling Recipes
How to Make It
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the steaks and onion wedges with oil and season with salt and pepper. Using tongs, rub 1 of the onion wedges all over the grate or grill pan. Add the steaks and remaining onion wedges to the grill, cover and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until the steaks are just medium-rare and the onion is tender, 6 to 7 minutes total. Transfer the steaks and onion to a cutting board and let rest for at least 10 minutes.
Return the steaks to the grill and cook, turning once, until the surfaces are just hot, about 2 minutes total. Transfer the strip steaks to the cutting board, slice them across the grain and serve with the grilled onions.
Suggested Pairing
