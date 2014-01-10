Grilled Strip Steaks with Onion Wedges

Step 1

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the steaks and onion wedges with oil and season with salt and pepper. Using tongs, rub 1 of the onion wedges all over the grate or grill pan. Add the steaks and remaining onion wedges to the grill, cover and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until the steaks are just medium-rare and the onion is tender, 6 to 7 minutes total. Transfer the steaks and onion to a cutting board and let rest for at least 10 minutes.