Grilled Strip Steaks with Onion Wedges
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Tim Love
February 2014

This steak recipe is great for parties because it can be cooked ahead of time. First the meat is cooked just to medium-rare, then rested. Just before serving, the steak goes back on the grill only until the surface is hot. To add a little extra flavor, rub an onion wedge on the grill grates before cooking the steak. Slideshow: Quick Grilling Recipes

Ingredients

  • Two 12- to 14-ounce New York strip steaks, about 1 1/4 inches thick, at room temperature for 30 minutes
  • Canola oil, for brushing
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 white onion, cut into 8 wedges through the core

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the steaks and onion wedges with oil and season with salt and pepper. Using tongs, rub 1 of the onion wedges all over the grate or grill pan. Add the steaks and remaining onion wedges to the grill, cover and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until the steaks are just medium-rare and the onion is tender, 6 to 7 minutes total. Transfer the steaks and onion to a cutting board and let rest for at least 10 minutes.

Step 2    

Return the steaks to the grill and cook, turning once, until the surfaces are just hot, about 2 minutes total. Transfer the strip steaks to the cutting board, slice them across the grain and serve with the grilled onions.

Suggested Pairing

Not-too-tannic Merlot softens the bitter edge of charred steaks. Try one from Washington state.

