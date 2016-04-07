Grilled Strip Steaks with Green Bean Chimichurri

The chimichurri in this easy grilled New York strip steak recipe is a condiment and vegetable side all in one. Sliced green beans give the garlicky herb sauce extra crunch. "When Evan brings home steaks from the restaurant, this is exactly the dish he makes,” says Sarah Rich about her husband and co-chef at San Francisco’s Rich Table. Slideshow: More Steak Recipes Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.
How to Make It
In a small bowl, combine the shallots with the vinegar and let stand for 15 minutes. Stir in the green beans, cilantro, parsley, garlic, piment d’Espelette and the 1 cup of olive oil; season the green bean chimichurri with salt and pepper.
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the steaks with olive oil, season with salt and pepper and grill over high heat, turning once, until nicely charred outside and medium-rare within, 5 to 6 minutes per side. Transfer the steaks to a work surface and let rest for 5 minutes.
Slice the steaks across the grain and transfer to plates. Spoon the green bean chimichurri over the steaks and serve.
Notes
Piment d’Espelette is a sweet, mildly spicy ground pepper.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: EricPampler
Review Body: Green bean chimichurri is a great idea!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-27