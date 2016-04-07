Grilled Strip Steaks with Green Bean Chimichurri
© Fredrika Stjärne
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Evan Rich and Sarah Rich

The chimichurri in this easy grilled New York strip steak recipe is a condiment and vegetable side all in one. Sliced green beans give the garlicky herb sauce extra crunch. "When Evan brings home steaks from the restaurant, this is exactly the dish he makes,” says Sarah Rich about her husband and co-chef at San Francisco’s Rich Table. Slideshow: More Steak Recipes   Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • 2 small shallots, minced
  • 1/4 cup Champagne vinegar
  • 4 ounces green beans, thinly sliced (1 cup)
  • 1 cup chopped cilantro
  • 1/2 cup chopped parsley
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 teaspoon piment d’Espelette (see Note)
  • 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • Four 12-ounce New York strip steaks, fat cap left on

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, combine the shallots with the vinegar and let stand for 15 minutes. Stir in the green beans, cilantro, parsley, garlic, piment d’Espelette and the 1 cup of olive oil; season the green bean chimichurri with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the steaks with olive oil, season with salt and pepper and grill over high heat, turning once, until nicely charred outside and medium-rare within, 5 to 6 minutes per  side. Transfer the steaks to a work surface and let rest for 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Slice the steaks across the grain and transfer to plates. Spoon the green bean chimichurri over the steaks and serve.

Notes

Piment d’Espelette is a sweet, mildly spicy ground pepper.

