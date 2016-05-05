Grilled Strawberry-Rhubarb Sangria

Step 1

In a small pot, combine the brown sugar and white wine with 1/2 cup of water and bring to a simmer, stirring, until the sugar dissolves. Dice 4 of the strawberries and add them to the syrup along with the chopped rhubarb and the vanilla bean. Simmer until the rhubarb is tender, 4 minutes. Transfer the syrup to a heatproof bowl and add the sprig of lemon verbena. Let cool, then refrigerate until cooled completely, about 45 minutes. Strain the syrup through a fine sieve set over a bowl, pressing on the solids.