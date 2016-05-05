Grilled Strawberry-Rhubarb Sangria
Eva Kolenko
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Albert Di Meglio
June 2016

This sangria from Barano chef Albert Di Meglio gets a subtly smoky kick from fruit that's grilled until perfectly caramelized. Feel free to use this recipe as a template: Pair grilled peaches with fresh basil or grilled watermelon with sliced cucumber and mint. Slideshow: More Sangria Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup light brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine, such as Sauvignon Blanc
  • 2 pints strawberries, hulled
  • 1 1/4 cups coarsely chopped rhubarb (2 large stalks), plus six 4-inch grilled stalks for garnish (optional)
  • One 2-inch piece of vanilla bean, split lengthwise
  • 1 sprig lemon verbena or lemon thyme, plus more for garnish
  • 6 wooden skewers, soaked in water
  • One 750-ml bottle Prosecco Brut, chilled
  • Ice

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small pot, combine the brown sugar and white wine with 1/2 cup of water and bring to a simmer, stirring, until the sugar dissolves. Dice 4 of the strawberries and add them to the syrup along with the chopped rhubarb and the vanilla bean. Simmer until the rhubarb is tender, 4 minutes. Transfer the syrup to a heatproof bowl and add the sprig of lemon verbena. Let cool, then refrigerate until cooled completely, about 45 minutes. Strain the syrup through a fine sieve set over a bowl, pressing on the solids.

Step 2    

Light a grill. Thread the remaining strawberries on the skewers and grill over moderately high heat until lightly charred, about 5 minutes. Let cool completely, then cut the strawberries in half lengthwise.

Step 3    

In a pitcher, combine the rhubarb syrup with half of the grilled strawberries and the Prosecco. Serve the sangria over ice, garnished with the remaining grilled strawberries, lemon verbena sprigs and grilled rhubarb stalks, if using.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up