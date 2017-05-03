Grilled Strawberry-Avocado Toasts with Burrata 

How to Make It

Step 1 Light a grill. Grill the scallions over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred, 3 minutes. Transfer to a work surface and let cool, then cut into 1-inch lengths. Leave the grill on.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, mix the scallions with the strawberries, avocado, lemon juice and crushed red pepper. Season with kosher salt and black pepper and let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes.