Grilled Strawberry-Avocado Toasts with Burrata 
CON POULOS
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Joshua McFadden
June 2017

These hulking avocado toasts with strawberries and creamy burrata are a great early summer lunch or, cut into thick slices, a crowd-pleasing appetizer. Be sure to use a quality balsamic vinegar here. Slideshow: More Avocado Toast Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 scallions 
  • 2 cups strawberries, hulled and quartered 
  • 1 Hass avocado—peeled, pitted and cut into 1-inch pieces 
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper 
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper 
  • Four 1-inch-thick slices  of rustic bread 
  • Extra-virgin olive oil,  for brushing and drizzling 
  • 1 garlic clove 
  • 8 ounces burrata, cut into bite-size pieces 
  • Balsamic vinegar, for drizzling 
  • Flaky sea salt and torn basil, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill. Grill the scallions over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred, 3 minutes. Transfer to a work surface  and let cool, then cut into 1-inch lengths. Leave the grill on. 

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, mix the scallions with the strawberries, avocado, lemon juice and crushed red pepper. Season with kosher salt and black  pepper and let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes. 

Step 3    

Meanwhile, brush the bread with olive oil and grill over  high heat, turning once, until lightly charred, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a platter and rub with the garlic clove. Top with the burrata and the strawberry salad. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Garnish with flaky sea salt and torn basil; serve.

