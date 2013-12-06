Grilled Steaks
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 6
Ruth Van Waerebeek-Gonzalez
October 1999

Chilean social life centers around the asado a type of cookout. Chileans are purists where beef is concerned; a sprinkle of salt and pepper is all that's needed.  Affordable Meat Recipes

Ingredients

  • Six 1 1/2-to-2-inch-thick boneless strip steaks (about 1 1/2 pounds each)
  • Coarse sea salt
  • Freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step

Light a charcoal grill or preheat a gas grill. Season the steaks with sea salt and pepper. Grill them over moderate heat, turning once, until medium rare, about 9 minutes per side. Serve at once.

