Grilled Steaks

© Fernando Bengoechea
Chilean social life centers around the asado a type of cookout. Chileans are purists where beef is concerned; a sprinkle of salt and pepper is all that's needed. Affordable Meat Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Light a charcoal grill or preheat a gas grill. Season the steaks with sea salt and pepper. Grill them over moderate heat, turning once, until medium rare, about 9 minutes per side. Serve at once.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5