Grilled Steak Sandwiches with Dried Shrimp-Chile Jam

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat a grill pan. Rub the steak all over with 2 tablespoons of the oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until medium-rare, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes.

Step 2 In a bowl, toss the spinach with the lemon juice and the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. Season with salt.