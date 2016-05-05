Grilled Squash, Corn and Kale Salad with Sunflower Seed Vinaigrette
Adrian Gaut
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Eli Sussman and Max Sussman
June 2016

The creamy sunflower seed dressing for this hearty summer salad is flavored with za’atar, the classic Middle Eastern spice mix that often includes thyme, oregano or marjoram, sesame seeds, tangy sumac and often salt. Slideshow: More Summer Squash Recipes

Ingredients

SALAD

  • 2 yellow squash, quartered lengthwise
  • 2 zucchini, quartered lengthwise
  • 4 ears of corn, shucked
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 cups shredded red cabbage
  • 1 cup alfalfa or broccoli sprouts
  • 4 cups chopped kale

VINAIGRETTE

  • 1/3 cup salted roasted sunflower seeds
  • 1/2 shallot, chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup lebneh or full-fat Greek yogurt
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons za’atar
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the salad

Light a grill. In a large bowl, coat the squash, zucchini and corn with the 1/4 cup of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Oil the grate and grill the vegetables over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred and just tender, about 10 minutes for the squash and zucchini and 15 minutes for the corn. Cut the squash and zucchini into 2-inch pieces and return to the bowl. Cut the corn kernels off of the cobs and add to the bowl; let cool to room temperature. Stir in the red cabbage, sprouts and kale.

Step 2    Meanwhile, make the vinaigrette

In a blender, combine all of the ingredients except the olive oil and salt and blend until slightly chunky. With the blender on, drizzle in the olive oil until the dressing is smooth. Season with salt.

Step 3    

Add half of the vinaigrette to the salad and toss to coat. Serve, passing the remaining dressing on the side.

Suggested Pairing

Zippy, citrusy coastal white.

