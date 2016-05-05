Grilled Squash, Corn and Kale Salad with Sunflower Seed Vinaigrette

Step 1 Make the salad

Light a grill. In a large bowl, coat the squash, zucchini and corn with the 1/4 cup of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Oil the grate and grill the vegetables over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred and just tender, about 10 minutes for the squash and zucchini and 15 minutes for the corn. Cut the squash and zucchini into 2-inch pieces and return to the bowl. Cut the corn kernels off of the cobs and add to the bowl; let cool to room temperature. Stir in the red cabbage, sprouts and kale.