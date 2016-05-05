Grilled Squash, Corn and Kale Salad with Sunflower Seed Vinaigrette

The creamy sunflower seed dressing for this hearty summer salad is flavored with za’atar, the classic Middle Eastern spice mix that often includes thyme, oregano or marjoram, sesame seeds, tangy sumac and often salt. Slideshow: More Summer Squash Recipes
How to Make It
Light a grill. In a large bowl, coat the squash, zucchini and corn with the 1/4 cup of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Oil the grate and grill the vegetables over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred and just tender, about 10 minutes for the squash and zucchini and 15 minutes for the corn. Cut the squash and zucchini into 2-inch pieces and return to the bowl. Cut the corn kernels off of the cobs and add to the bowl; let cool to room temperature. Stir in the red cabbage, sprouts and kale.
In a blender, combine all of the ingredients except the olive oil and salt and blend until slightly chunky. With the blender on, drizzle in the olive oil until the dressing is smooth. Season with salt.
Add half of the vinaigrette to the salad and toss to coat. Serve, passing the remaining dressing on the side.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 2
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Jillian Abernathy Locks
Review Body: I made this once over the summer and everybody raved. The dressing is amazing. It's winter now, so I'm trying to figure out how I can adapt it..
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-12-08
Author Name: Barbara Price
Review Body: I've made this salad 4 x this summer, truly a 5 star salad. Great dressing and the whole thing is adaptable: I've added toasted almonds, avocado, or grilled chicken. I've swapped radicchio for the red cabbage and left out the zucchini. I used kefir labneh (easily made by straining kefir) for the dressing, swapped lime when I had no lemon. Incredibly versatile - and holds up beautifully for days even after it's dressed. Use curly kale or Tuscan.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-08-15