Grilled Squash and Lamb with Serrano Chile
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
July 2015

This lamb-and-squash dish from F&W’s Kay Chun comes together beautifully with a simple combination of Asian fish sauce and vinegar for flavor. Slideshow: More Grilled Vegetable Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound trimmed lamb shoulder, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
  • 2 small summer squash (zucchini and/or yellow squash), cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 2 tablespoons Asian fish sauce
  • 2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 1 serrano chile, thinly sliced
  • Chopped cilantro, for garnish
  • Lime wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step

Light a grill. In a large bowl, toss the lamb and squash with the fish sauce, vinegar and oil. Let stand for 15 minutes. Grill the lamb and squash over moderate heat, turning, until the lamb  is medium within, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Garnish with the chile and chopped cilantro and serve with lime wedges.

