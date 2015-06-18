Grilled Squash and Lamb with Serrano Chile

This lamb-and-squash dish from F&W’s Kay Chun comes together beautifully with a simple combination of Asian fish sauce and vinegar for flavor. Slideshow: More Grilled Vegetable Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Light a grill. In a large bowl, toss the lamb and squash with the fish sauce, vinegar and oil. Let stand for 15 minutes. Grill the lamb and squash over moderate heat, turning, until the lamb is medium within, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Garnish with the chile and chopped cilantro and serve with lime wedges.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5