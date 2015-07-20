Grilled Snapper with Pink Chile Salt
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
August 2015

Once you make the pink chile salt that seasons both the fish and the salad here, you’ll want to have it on everything from raw and cooked summer vegetables to grilled bread, melons, mangoes and margaritas. Slideshow: More Red Snapper Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 fresh hot red chile, stemmed and chopped
  • 1 1/4 cups kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons grapeseed or canola oil, plus more for brushing
  • Four 6-ounce skin-on red snapper fillets
  • 1/4 cup minced red onion
  • 2 tablespoons Champagne vinegar
  • 12 multicolored radishes, half thinly sliced and half cut into thin wedges
  • 1 small kohlrabi, peeled and thinly sliced
  • Radish sprouts, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, puree the red chile with the kosher salt until the salt is pink with flecks of chile. Transfer to an airtight container.

Step 2    

Light a grill or heat a nonstick grill pan. Oil the grate or the pan. Brush the fish with grapeseed oil and season with pink chile salt. Grill over moderate heat, turning once, until just cooked through, about 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, cover the onion with the vinegar and let stand for 5 minutes. Add the radishes, kohlrabi and the 2 tablespoons of grapeseed oil and toss well. Season the salad with pink chile salt and toss again.

Step 4    

Transfer the snapper fillets to plates and serve the radish salad alongside, garnished with radish sprouts.

Make Ahead

The pink chile salt can be kept in an airtight container for up to 1 month.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this grilled fish dish with a fresh, fruit-forward dry rosé.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up