Grilled Snapper in Coconut Sauce

One of the most characteristic dishes of the islands of Zanzibar is samaki wa kupaka: red snapper broiled over a jiko charcoal brazier and smothered in a creamy turmeric–coconut milk curry. Shane Mitchell, who researched the region for her book Far Afield, recommends hunting for the dish (LINK TO STORY) among the food stalls at the Forodhani Gardens night market in Stone Town. Or make it yourself: The grilled red snapper is marinated with piri piri, African bird’s eye chiles, for bold flavor and extra heat—just don’t marinate too long or the lime will denature the fish’s delicate proteins. Using a grill basket makes grilling a whole fish easy and stress-free. Look for bottled piri piri sauce or crushed dried chiles at specialty grocers.