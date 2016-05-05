Grilled Snapper with Four-Herb Gremolata
John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Jennifer Carroll
June 2016

For snapper fillets with perfectly crisp skin, chef Jennifer Carroll only seasons the flesh side before laying the fish on a very hot grill. Slideshow: More Grilled Fish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup each finely chopped chives, parsley, tarragon and chervil
  • 1/3 cup plus 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 red bell pepper—stemmed, peeled, quartered and seeded
  • 1 yellow bell pepper—stemmed, peeled, quartered and seeded
  • 12 scallions, trimmed
  • Four 6-ounce red snapper fillets
  • 5 ounces baby lettuces (4 cups)
  • 1 Fresno chile, thinly sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, combine the herbs with 1/3 cup of the olive oil, the lemon zest and lemon juice; season the gremolata with salt and pepper and mix well.

Step 2    

Light a grill or preheat a large cast-iron grill pan. In a large bowl, toss the bell peppers and scallions with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning, until golden and tender, 5 to 8 minutes. Halve the scallions crosswise and cut the peppers lengthwise into 1/2-inch strips.

Step 3    

Brush the grill with oil. Rub only the flesh side of the fish with the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill the snapper skin side down over moderately high heat until golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and cook until opaque throughout, about 2 minutes longer. Transfer to plates.

Step 4    

In a large bowl, toss the lettuces and the grilled peppers and scallions with the chile and 1/4 cup of the gremolata. Spoon the salad over the fish and serve the remaining gremolata on the side.

Make Ahead

The gremolata can be refrigerated for 3 hours.

Suggested Pairing

Tangy Sauvignon Blanc.

