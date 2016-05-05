Grilled Snapper with Four-Herb Gremolata

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, combine the herbs with 1/3 cup of the olive oil, the lemon zest and lemon juice; season the gremolata with salt and pepper and mix well.

Step 2 Light a grill or preheat a large cast-iron grill pan. In a large bowl, toss the bell peppers and scallions with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning, until golden and tender, 5 to 8 minutes. Halve the scallions crosswise and cut the peppers lengthwise into 1/2-inch strips.

Step 3 Brush the grill with oil. Rub only the flesh side of the fish with the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill the snapper skin side down over moderately high heat until golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and cook until opaque throughout, about 2 minutes longer. Transfer to plates.