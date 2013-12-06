Grilled Skirt Steak with Hot Chilean Salsa

© Quentin Bacon
How to Make It
Step
Light a grill or preheat a broiler. Season the steak with salt and brush with half the salsa. Grill or broil the steak 4 to 5 minutes per side, or until medium rare. Let stand for 5 minutes, then thinly slice the steak across the grain and serve with the remaining salsa.
Suggested Pairing
Choose a rich, spicy red with good acidity to partner the succulent steak. An Australian Syrah would be ideal.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 6246
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5