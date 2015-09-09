Grilled Skirt Steak with Shishitos and Charred Lemon
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Dave Beran
October 2015

The tender beef, spicy shishito peppers, pungent blue cheese and smoky lemon-dressed salad are incredible together. Chef Dave Beran tailor-made the dish to go with peppery Malbec from Argentina. Slideshow: More Steak Recipes

Ingredients

Steak

  • 1/4 cup each rosemary and thyme leaves
  • 1/4 cup minced shallot
  • 8 garlic cloves
  • 6 whole peppercorns
  • 1 cup grapeseed oil
  • 1 1/2 pounds skirt steak, cut into 2 equal pieces
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

Salad

  • 4 ounces shishito peppers
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 lemon, halved
  • 4 cups frisée (2 1/2 ounces), coarsely torn
  • 4 cups watercress (2 ounces), stemmed and coarsely torn
  • 1/4 cup chopped mint
  • 2 celery ribs, thinly sliced on the diagonal, plus 1/2 cup celery leaves
  • 2 ounces Stilton or other blue cheese, crumbled 

How to Make It

Step 1    Prepare the steak

In a blender, combine all of the ingredients except the steak, salt and pepper. Puree until smooth. Put the steak in a large resealable plastic bag. Pour the marinade over the steak, seal the bag and turn to coat the meat. Refrigerate overnight.

Step 2    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Pat the steak dry and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat until medium-rare, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer the steak to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes. Leave the grill on.

Step 3    Make the salad

In a bowl, toss the shishitos with 1 tablespoon of the oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill the peppers until lightly charred all over, about 2 minutes. Grill the lemon halves cut side down until lightly charred, 5 minutes.

Step 4    

In a bowl, toss the grilled shishitos with the frisée, watercress, mint, celery and leaves and the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Squeeze 1 tablespoon of juice from a grilled lemon over the salad, season with salt and pepper and toss. Top with the cheese.

Step 5    

Thinly slice the steak across the grain. Serve with the salad and grilled lemon halves for squeezing over the steak.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up