Grilled Skirt Steak with Shishitos and Charred Lemon

How to Make It

Step 1 Prepare the steak In a blender, combine all of the ingredients except the steak, salt and pepper. Puree until smooth. Put the steak in a large resealable plastic bag. Pour the marinade over the steak, seal the bag and turn to coat the meat. Refrigerate overnight.

Step 2 Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Pat the steak dry and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat until medium-rare, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer the steak to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes. Leave the grill on.

Step 3 Make the salad In a bowl, toss the shishitos with 1 tablespoon of the oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill the peppers until lightly charred all over, about 2 minutes. Grill the lemon halves cut side down until lightly charred, 5 minutes.

Step 4 In a bowl, toss the grilled shishitos with the frisée, watercress, mint, celery and leaves and the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Squeeze 1 tablespoon of juice from a grilled lemon over the salad, season with salt and pepper and toss. Top with the cheese.