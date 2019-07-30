Grilled Shrimp Salad with Nectarines and Pickled Shallots

My favorite summer meals are ones that I don’t have to think too much about, ones that after a long afternoon splashing about creekside, I can simply come home and assemble. On hot and sticky days (of which there are plenty), I’m honestly craving a bright salad for dinner that I can make quickly, because summer nights are meant to be spent lingering outside, not in front of a hot stove. Composed of grilled shrimp, nectarines, and herbs, this salad makes good on its promise of simplicity. Shallots are set aside to quickly pickle in a bit of lime juice while the rest of the dish comes together. I’ve chosen nectarines for this dish because I have a real affection for them, but peaches would be just as nice. Tomatoes or cucumbers would also be lovely additions. Wild Gulf shrimp cook quickly and are delicate, sweet, and pair well with the subtle acidity of the nectarines. And while yes, you could grill the nectarines, I’ve purposefully chosen not to—I like the contrast of warm shrimp right off the grill with a bite of sweet, juicy, cool stone fruit. But by all means, follow your heart. To drink? Pink I think, perhaps with some bubbles? Why complicate things now? This Beira 3B Extra Brut Rosé from Portugal is highly drinkable and would pair well. Produced by female winemaker Filipa Pato, the indigenous grapes used in this wine come from the Bairrada appellation, which sits near the Atlantic coast. The wine’s gentle floral and fruit notes make it a great match. But honestly, just open whatever chilled wine is within close reach. This is meant to be easy.