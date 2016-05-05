Grilled Shrimp with Lemony Potatoes
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Jennifer Carroll
June 2016

Chef Jennifer Carroll uses a quick herb oil to dress sweet shrimp and grilled potatoes for this quick and elegant weeknight dish. Slideshow: More Grilled Shrimp Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds fingerling potatoes, scrubbed but not peeled
  • 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 1/4 pounds jumbo shrimp, shelled and deveined
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup chopped dill
  • 1/2 cup chopped chives
  • 3 ounces baby arugula (4 cups loosely packed)
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped preserved lemon peel

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a large cast-iron grill pan. In a medium bowl, toss the potatoes with 2 tablespoons  of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning, until golden and tender, about 20 minutes. Transfer to a work surface and let cool slightly, then coarsely chop and transfer to a large bowl.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, toss the shrimp with 2 tablespoons of the oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until golden and just cooked through, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate and drizzle with 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice.

Step 3    

In a small bowl, whisk the remaining 3/4 cup of olive oil with the dill and chives and season with salt and pepper.

Step 4    

Add 1/3 cup of the herb oil to the potatoes along with the arugula, preserved lemon peel and the remaining 1 tablespoon of lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Spoon the potato salad onto plates and top with the shrimp. Serve the remaining herb oil on the side.

Make Ahead

The herb oil can be made 3 hours ahead.

Suggested Pairing

Unoaked white Rhône-style blend.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up