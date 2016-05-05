Grilled Shrimp with Lemony Potatoes

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat a large cast-iron grill pan. In a medium bowl, toss the potatoes with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning, until golden and tender, about 20 minutes. Transfer to a work surface and let cool slightly, then coarsely chop and transfer to a large bowl.

Step 2 In a large bowl, toss the shrimp with 2 tablespoons of the oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until golden and just cooked through, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate and drizzle with 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice.

Step 3 In a small bowl, whisk the remaining 3/4 cup of olive oil with the dill and chives and season with salt and pepper.