Grilled Shrimp Cocktail with Fresh Tomato Cocktail Sauce

Pat shrimp dry using paper towels; place shrimp in a large bowl. Add crushed red pepper, lemon juice, 3 tablespoons of the oil, 1 tablespoon of the lemon zest, 1 tablespoon of the garlic, 1 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/2 teaspoon of the black pepper; toss to coat shrimp evenly. Let stand at room temperature for 20 minutes.

While shrimp marinates, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a small skillet over medium. Add sun-dried tomatoes, harissa paste, and remaining 1 tablespoon garlic. Cook, stirring often, until tomatoes are tender and garlic is soft and fragrant, about 2 minutes. Stir in sherry vinegar. Transfer sun-dried tomato mixture and chopped tomato to food processor bowl. Pulse until mixture is coarsely chopped and uniformly blended but not smooth, 10 to 12 pulses, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed. Stir in hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, 1 tablespoon of the chopped parsley, and remaining 1/2 tablespoon lemon zest. Season with additional salt to taste; set cocktail sauce aside.

Heat a grill pan over high. Lightly coat grill pan with cooking spray. Brush both sides of sliced bread with additional oil. Grill until toasted and lightly charred on edges, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a platter.