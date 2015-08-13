Grilled Sea Bream

© Christina Holmes
By soaking whole fish in salted water before it’s grilled, chef Scott Conant keeps the flesh moist and ensures crispy skin. Slideshow: More Grilled Fish Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large bowl, cover the fish with cool water. Generously salt the water and let stand for 1 hour at room temperature. Drain the fish and pat dry.
Step 2
Light a grill to medium and oil the grate. Rub the fish with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season lightly with salt. Grill, turning once, until cooked through, about 20 minutes. Transfer to a platter, drizzle with the remaining olive oil and serve.
Suggested Pairing
Try this flaky white fish with a crisp, lemony white wine.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5