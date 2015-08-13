Grilled Sea Bream

In a large bowl, cover the fish with cool water. Generously salt the water and let stand for 1 hour at room temperature. Drain the fish and pat dry.

Step 2

Light a grill to medium and oil the grate. Rub the fish with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season lightly with salt. Grill, turning once, until cooked through, about 20 minutes. Transfer to a platter, drizzle with the remaining olive oil and serve.