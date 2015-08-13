Grilled Sea Bream
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Scott Conant
September 2015

By soaking whole fish in salted water before it’s grilled, chef Scott Conant keeps the flesh moist and ensures crispy skin. Slideshow: More Grilled Fish Recipes

Ingredients

  • Two 1 1/2-pound cleaned whole sea bream (orata)
  • Kosher salt
  • Canola oil, for brushing
  • 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, cover the fish with cool water. Generously salt the water and let stand for 1 hour at room temperature. Drain the fish and pat dry.

Step 2    

Light a grill to medium and oil the grate. Rub the fish with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season lightly with salt. Grill, turning once, until cooked through, about 20 minutes. Transfer to a platter, drizzle with the remaining olive oil and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Try this flaky white fish with a crisp, lemony white wine.

