Grilled Sea Bass with Rosemary
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Paolo Fanciulli
October 2002

To replicate Paolo Fanciulli's seawater rinse at home, dissolve 2 teaspoons of fine sea salt in 1 quart of filtered water.  Amazing Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 4-pound sea bass, filleted
  • Extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon chopped rosemary
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill. Rub the skinless side of the fillets with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Sprinkle with the rosemary and season with salt and pepper. Sandwich the fillets together to re-form the fish. Rub the skin with another tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Loosely tie the fillets together with cotton string.

Step 2    

Generously oil the grill. Grill the fish over a moderately low fire until just cooked through and the skin is browned and crisp, about 10 minutes per side. Transfer the fish to a platter and remove the strings. Cut the fish into 4 pieces and serve at once.

