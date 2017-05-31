Grilled Sea Bass with Marinated Eggplant 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl, mix 1 1/2 cups of the herbs with the olive oil, half each of the lime juice and chiles and the fish sauce. Season the eggplant with salt and pepper and add to the marinade. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours.

Step 2 Light a grill or preheat a grill pan and oil the grate. Remove the eggplant from the marinade, brushing off any herbs and chiles, and grill over moderate heat, turning, until cooked through and lightly charred, about 10 minutes. Return the eggplant to the marinade and let cool to room temperature. Keep the grill on.

Step 3 Season the fish with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning once, until cooked through and lightly charred, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board.