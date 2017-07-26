Grilled Scallops on the Shell

Chefs Nick Kim and Chef Jimmy Lau, from Shuko in NYC coat these scallops in a garlicky soy butter before grilling them in their shells. Slideshow: More Scallop Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 300°. Arrange the garlic cut side up on a sheet of foil and drizzle with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and wrap in the foil. Roast the garlic for about 1 hour, until very soft. Let cool, then squeeze the garlic cloves out of the skins and mash in a small bowl with the butter and soy sauce.
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Rub the roasted garlic soy butter on the inside of the scallop shells. Place 3 morels in each buttered shell and top with a scallop. Place the scallop shells on the grill and cook over medium-high heat until the butter starts to brown and the scallop are just cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes.
Garnish the scallops with uni and parsley and serve with lime wedges.
Notes
Ask your fishmonger for 4 single scallop shells.
