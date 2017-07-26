Grilled Scallops on the Shell
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Nick Kim and Jimmy Lau

Chefs Nick Kim and Chef Jimmy Lau, from Shuko in NYC coat these scallops in a garlicky soy butter before grilling them in their shells.     Slideshow: More Scallop Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 head garlic, halved crosswise
  • Extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 12 fresh small morels
  • 4 large sea scallops and shells (See Note)
  • 3 ounces uni
  • Parsley leaves, for garnish
  • 1 lime, quartered, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 300°. Arrange the garlic cut side up on a sheet of foil and drizzle with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and wrap in the foil. Roast the garlic for about 1 hour, until very soft. Let cool, then squeeze the garlic cloves out of the skins and mash in a small bowl with the butter and soy sauce.

Step 2    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Rub the roasted garlic soy butter on the inside of the scallop shells. Place 3 morels in each buttered shell and top with a scallop. Place the scallop shells on the grill and cook over medium-high heat until the butter starts to brown and the scallop are just cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Garnish the scallops with uni and parsley and serve with lime wedges.

Notes

Ask your fishmonger for 4 single scallop shells.

