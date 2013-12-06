Grilled Salmon with Dill Pickle Butter

For Marcia Kiesel, salmon is an excellent low-maintenance ingredient for the grill because it doesn't need careful testing for doneness—the fish is wonderful cooked anywhere from rare to medium. As soon as the fillets come off the grill, she tops them with a tangy pickle-studded butter. More Salmon Recipes
How to Make It
Light a grill. In a small bowl, blend the butter with the diced pickles, tarragon and mustard and season with salt and pepper.
Rub the salmon with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, skin side down, until the skin is lightly charred and crisp, about 3 minutes. Using a metal spatula, turn the fillets and grill until barely done in the center, about 4 minutes longer. Transfer the salmon to plates. Top with the dill pickle butter and serve.
Serve With
Corn and cherry tomatoes.
Suggested Pairing
