Grilled Salmon with Dill Pickle Butter
Marcia Kiesel
June 2008

For Marcia Kiesel, salmon is an excellent low-maintenance ingredient for the grill because it doesn't need careful testing for doneness—the fish is wonderful cooked anywhere from rare to medium. As soon as the fillets come off the grill, she tops them with a tangy pickle-studded butter.    More Salmon Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 1/4 cup finely diced dill pickles
  • 1 teaspoon minced tarragon
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • Four 6-ounce salmon fillets, with skin
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for rubbing

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill. In a small bowl, blend the butter with the diced pickles, tarragon and mustard and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Rub the salmon with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, skin side down, until the skin is lightly charred and crisp, about 3 minutes. Using a metal spatula, turn the fillets and grill until barely done in the center, about 4 minutes longer. Transfer the salmon to plates. Top with the dill pickle butter and serve.

Serve With

Corn and cherry tomatoes.

Suggested Pairing

Rich salmon can overpower a light white; a full-bodied white or light red is best, especially one that has enough acidity to cut the fish's fattiness. Try a Beaujolais—either white or red.

