Grilled Salmon with Dill Pickle Butter

Light a grill. In a small bowl, blend the butter with the diced pickles, tarragon and mustard and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2

Rub the salmon with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, skin side down, until the skin is lightly charred and crisp, about 3 minutes. Using a metal spatula, turn the fillets and grill until barely done in the center, about 4 minutes longer. Transfer the salmon to plates. Top with the dill pickle butter and serve.