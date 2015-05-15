Grilled Salmon-and-Lentil Tacos with Spicy Pickled Onions
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Camille Becerra
June 2015

For chef Camille Becerra of Manhattan’s Navy, a perfect summer day means a trip to New York City’s Rockaway Beach, a surfers’ hangout, followed by a stop at the former Rockaway Taco, which inspired this recipe. Slideshow: More Taco Recipes

Ingredients

PICKLED ONIONS

  • 3 red onions (1 pound), thinly sliced
  • 1 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 4 dried chiles de árbol, lightly crushed
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt

TACOS

  • 1 cup green (du Puy) lentils, picked over
  • 4 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 dried chile de árbol
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 3 Hass avocados, pitted and peeled
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • Canola oil, for brushing
  • 1 1/2 pounds skin-on center-cut salmon fillet
  • Warm corn tortillas and hot sauce, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the pickled onions

Put the onions in a heatproof medium bowl. In a medium saucepan, combine the vinegar with the sugar, chiles, salt and 1 1/2 cups of water and bring to a simmer over moderate heat, stirring, until the sugar dissolves, about 2 minutes. Pour the brine over the onions, cover and let stand for 1 hour. Discard the chiles.

Step 2    Meanwhile, make the tacos

In a medium saucepan, combine the lentils with the garlic, salt and chile and cover with 2 inches of water. Bring to a simmer and cook over moderate heat until the lentils are tender, about 15 minutes. Drain the lentils; discard the chile and garlic. Transfer the lentils to a bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat.

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, mash the avocados with the lemon juice and season with salt.

Step 4    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan and brush with canola oil. Rub the salmon with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning once, until just opaque throughout, 6 to 8 minutes per side; transfer to a platter.

Step 5    

Serve the salmon and lentils with the mashed avocado, pickled red onions, warm corn tortillas and hot sauce.

Make Ahead

The pickled onions can be refrigerated for 2 weeks.

Suggested Pairing

A lively summer beer is a perfect, no-brainer match for fish tacos.

