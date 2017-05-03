Grilled Romanesco Salad with Charred-Herb Dressing 

Grilling is the way to go with the fluorescent green—but mild—Romanesco (and other brassicas). Char adds critical flavor, boosted by parsley and basil, also toasted on the grill. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Tie the parsley and basil together with kitchen string to make a bouquet. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
In a medium bowl, toss the Romanesco with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill the Romanesco over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until crisp-tender and charred in spots, 8 to 10 minutes; return to the bowl.
Grill the herb bouquet, turning often, until charred in spots, about 2 minutes. Transfer the bouquet to a work surface, discard the string and stems and chop the charred leaves.
In a large bowl, combine the chopped herbs with the garlic, lemon zest and lemon juice. Whisk in the remaining 1/2 cup of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Add the Romanesco, lettuce, kale, tomatoes and avocado to the bowl and toss to coat; serve.
Review Body: That herb dressing looks legit. Will be adding some garlic into it!
