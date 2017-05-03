Grilled Romanesco Salad with Charred-Herb Dressing 

How to Make It

Step 1 Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Tie the parsley and basil together with kitchen string to make a bouquet. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, toss the Romanesco with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill the Romanesco over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until crisp-tender and charred in spots, 8 to 10 minutes; return to the bowl.

Step 3 Grill the herb bouquet, turning often, until charred in spots, about 2 minutes. Transfer the bouquet to a work surface, discard the string and stems and chop the charred leaves.