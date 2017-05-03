Grilled Romanesco Salad with Charred-Herb Dressing 
© Ingalls Photography
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Daniele Uditi
June 2017

Grilling is the way to go with the fluorescent green—but mild—Romanesco (and other brassicas). Char adds critical flavor, boosted by parsley and basil, also toasted on the grill. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 cups loosely packed parsley sprigs 
  • 1 cup loosely packed basil sprigs 
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • Kosher salt 
  • Pepper
  • 2 cups 1 1/2-inch Romanesco florets (10 ounces) 
  • 1 garlic clove, minced 
  • 2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest plus 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • One 7-ounce head of butter lettuce, leaves torn  (4 cups) 
  • One 8-ounce bunch of curly kale, stemmed, cut into 2-inch pieces (4 cups) 
  • 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved 
  • 1 medium, firm-ripe Hass avocado—pitted, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch-thick wedges  

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Tie the parsley and basil together with kitchen string to make a bouquet. Drizzle with  1 tablespoon of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper.  

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, toss the Romanesco with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill the Romanesco over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until crisp-tender and charred in spots, 8 to 10 minutes; return to the bowl.  

Step 3    

Grill the herb bouquet, turning often, until charred in spots, about 2 minutes. Transfer the bouquet to a work surface, discard the string and stems and chop the charred leaves.  

Step 4    

In a large bowl, combine the chopped herbs with the garlic, lemon zest and lemon juice. Whisk in the remaining 1/2 cup of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Add the Romanesco, lettuce, kale, tomatoes and avocado to the bowl and toss to coat; serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up