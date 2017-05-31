Grilled Rockamole 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, combine the onion with the cilantro, jalapeños, the 1/3 cup of lime juice and 1 tablespoon of the oil. Season with salt. Cover the pico de gallo and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 2 Light a grill and oil the grate. Lightly brush the cut sides of the avocados with oil and lime juice; season with salt. Grill cut side down over high heat until charred, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate and let cool.