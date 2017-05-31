Grilled Rockamole 
Douglas Friedman
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Rocky Barnette
July 2017

Chef Rocky Barnette of the Capri in Marfa, Texas, calls his eponymous grilled-avocado guacamole “vegan foie gras.” Slideshow: More Guacamole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 large red onion, cut into 1/4-inch dice 
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped cilantro  
  • 4 small jalapeños, seeded and finely chopped 
  • 1/3 cup fresh lime juice,  plus more for brushing 
  • 3 tablespoons avocado oil,  plus more for brushing  
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 5 firm, ripe Hass avocados, halved and pitted  
  • Pinch of ground cumin  
  • Tostones (recipe follows) or plantain chips,  for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, combine the onion with the cilantro, jalapeños, the 1/3 cup of lime juice and 1 tablespoon of the oil. Season with salt. Cover the pico de gallo and refrigerate for 1 hour. 

Step 2    

Light a grill and oil the grate. Lightly brush the cut sides of the avocados with oil and lime juice; season with salt. Grill cut side down over high heat until charred, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate and let cool. 

Step 3    

Scoop the avocado flesh into a large bowl and coarsely  mash with a fork. Gently fold in 1 cup of the pico de gallo, the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil and the cumin and season  generously with salt and pepper. Garnish with the remaining  1/3 cup of pico de gallo. Serve with tostones. 

Make Ahead

The guacamole can be covered with plastic wrap and refrigerated overnight.  

Notes

