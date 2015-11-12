Grilled Rib Eye Steaks with Apple-Radish Vinaigrette
© Eva Kolenko
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Serves 4
Justin Chapple
December 2015

A little Champagne vinegar in the dressing adds punchy flavor to these super easy steaks by F&W’s Justin Chapple. Slideshow: More Beef Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for oiling the grate and brushing the steaks
  • Two 1-inch-thick boneless rib eye steaks (1 1/2 pounds total), at room temperature
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 3 tablespoons Champagne vinegar
  • 1/4 cup minced radish
  • 1/4 cup minced crisp, sweet apple, such as Honeycrisp

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill and oil the grate. Brush the steaks all over with olive oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until medium-rare, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a carving board and let rest for 5 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, mix the 1/3 cup of olive oil with the vinegar, radish and apple. Season the vinaigrette with salt and pepper. Carve the steaks against the grain and serve with the vinaigrette.

