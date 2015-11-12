Grilled Rib Eye Steaks with Apple-Radish Vinaigrette

© Eva Kolenko
A little Champagne vinegar in the dressing adds punchy flavor to these super easy steaks by F&W’s Justin Chapple. Slideshow: More Beef Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Light a grill and oil the grate. Brush the steaks all over with olive oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until medium-rare, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a carving board and let rest for 5 minutes.
Step 2
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, mix the 1/3 cup of olive oil with the vinegar, radish and apple. Season the vinaigrette with salt and pepper. Carve the steaks against the grain and serve with the vinaigrette.
