Grilled Red Potato and Pickled Chile Salad
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Vinny Dotolo & Jon Shook
October 2015

Chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo grill red potatoes until crisp, then toss them with sweet homemade pickled chiles. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds medium red potatoes
  • 2 small red onions, sliced into 1/2-inch-thick rings
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Dried oregano
  • 1/2 cup Sweet Pickled Fresno Chiles, plus 2 tablespoons brine
  • Chopped parsley, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cook the potatoes in a large saucepan of salted boiling water until just tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and cool; halve the potatoes. 

Step 2    

Light a grill. In a large bowl, toss the potatoes and onions with the 1/2 cup of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning, until the onions are tender and the potatoes are golden and crispy, about 3 minutes for the onions and 10 minutes for the potatoes. Transfer the onions and potatoes to a platter and season with salt, pepper and oregano. Top with the pickled chiles and drizzle with olive oil and the brine. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve warm. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up