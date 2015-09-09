Grilled Red Potato and Pickled Chile Salad

Chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo grill red potatoes until crisp, then toss them with sweet homemade pickled chiles. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes
How to Make It
Cook the potatoes in a large saucepan of salted boiling water until just tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and cool; halve the potatoes.
Light a grill. In a large bowl, toss the potatoes and onions with the 1/2 cup of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning, until the onions are tender and the potatoes are golden and crispy, about 3 minutes for the onions and 10 minutes for the potatoes. Transfer the onions and potatoes to a platter and season with salt, pepper and oregano. Top with the pickled chiles and drizzle with olive oil and the brine. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve warm.
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5