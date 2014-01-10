Grilled Radishes with Rosemary Brown Butter

Step 3

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. In a large bowl, toss the radishes with 2 tablespoons of the rosemary brown butter and season with salt. Grill on a perforated grill pan (if using a grill) over high heat, tossing occasionally, until lightly charred and crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Return the radishes to the bowl. Add the 2 cups of radish greens and the mint; toss well. Pile the radishes and greens on a platter and serve with grilled bread, sea salt and the remaining brown butter.