Grilled Radishes with Rosemary Brown Butter
To make this delicious dish, radishes are tossed with rosemary-spiked brown butter and then quickly grilled. They're served with their greens, plus mint, more of the brown butter and a pile of grilled bread. Slideshow: More Radish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 stick unsalted butter, softened
  • 3 tablespoons heavy cream
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped rosemary
  • Sea salt
  • 3 bunches of radishes (about 2 1/4 pounds), 2 cups of the greens reserved
  • 1 cup lightly packed mint
  • Grilled rustic bread, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small skillet, cook 4 tablespoons of the butter over moderate heat, swirling, until browned, 3 to 5 minutes; let cool completely.

Step 2    

In a bowl, blend the cooled brown butter with the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter and the heavy cream, lemon juice and rosemary. Season with salt.

Step 3    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. In a large bowl, toss the radishes with 2 tablespoons of the rosemary brown butter and season with salt. Grill on a perforated grill pan (if using a grill) over high heat, tossing occasionally, until lightly charred and crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Return the radishes to the bowl. Add the 2 cups of radish greens and the mint; toss well. Pile the radishes and greens on a platter and serve with grilled bread, sea salt and the remaining brown butter.

Make Ahead

The rosemary brown butter can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

